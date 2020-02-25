Home > Bangladesh

Four dead as SUV hits auto-rickshaw head-on in Laxmipur

  Laxmipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Feb 2020 09:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 09:17 PM BdST

An SUV has hit an auto-rickshaw head-on in Laxmipur’s Sadar Upazila, killing four people and injuring two others.

The accident occurred at Battali on Tuesday evening, Chandraganj Police Station OC Jasim Uddin said.

The dead were on the three-wheeler which was heading towards Laxmipur from Chandraganj, the OC said.

The SUV was bound for Dhaka, he added.

None of the victims could be identified immediately.

The two injured were rushed to the Noakhali General Hospital.

