Death toll from Narayanganj gas fire hits five as two more lose battle for life

Two more burn victims of Narayanganj gas line explosion have died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, or DMCH, raising the death toll to five.

Zobayer Apon, 10, died on Monday night and Hiron Mia, 28, on Tuesday morning, said Mostofa Khan, a relative.



A gas line exploded on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Fatullah’s Sahebpara area on Feb 17.



Eight people suffered burn injuries in the explosion.



One of the victims, Nurjahan Begum, died on the day of the incident. Her son Kiron Mia died a day later. Another victim Emon Mia succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment for seven days.



Three other victims -- Mukta Aktar, 'Ilma' and 'Kawsar' -- are currently critical condition at DMCH, said Mostofa.