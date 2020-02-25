Death toll from Narayanganj gas fire hits five as two more lose battle for life
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2020 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 03:52 PM BdST
Two more burn victims of Narayanganj gas line explosion have died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, or DMCH, raising the death toll to five.
Zobayer Apon, 10, died on Monday night and Hiron Mia, 28, on Tuesday morning, said Mostofa Khan, a relative.
A gas line exploded on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Fatullah’s Sahebpara area on Feb 17.
Eight people suffered burn injuries in the explosion.
One of the victims, Nurjahan Begum, died on the day of the incident. Her son Kiron Mia died a day later. Another victim Emon Mia succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment for seven days.
Three other victims -- Mukta Aktar, 'Ilma' and 'Kawsar' -- are currently critical condition at DMCH, said Mostofa.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Death toll from Narayanganj gas fire hits five as two more lose battle for life
- Man sentenced to death for murder of his mother in Kushtia
- Singapore's Bangladeshi workers have eyes on home as coronavirus shakes community
- No gas supply in large parts of Dhaka for 12 hours
- RAB seizes cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Papia, husband, two associates on police remand
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- ACC quizzes MGH boss Anis over illegal wealth, money laundering charges
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Papia, husband, two associates on police remand
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Bangladesh Bank caps lending rates at 9pc from Apr 1
- RAB seizes Tk 260m cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- Bangladesh declare with 295-run lead over Zimbabwe after Mushfiqur's 203 in Mirpur
- ACC quizzes MGH boss Anis over illegal wealth, money laundering charges