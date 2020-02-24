Three die as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Naogaon
Naogaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 12:25 PM BdST
Three auto-rickshaw passengers have died after a truck slammed into the vehicle in Naogaon’s Manda Upazila.
Two others were injured in the incident which occurred on the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway in Manda Ferry Ghat area at 9am on Monday, said Manda Police Station OC Muzaffor Hossain.
Detailed information about the dead could not be known immediately.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Four sentenced to death in Tangail killing
- EC bans laminated posters in Dhaka 10 by-polls
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Drug suspect dies in ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar
- High Court acquits four in Jamalpur murder case
- 15 hurt as car veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Two RAB imposters arrested with firearms in Keraniganj
- Woman, daughter die as bus overturns in Gazipur
- Bandarban AL leader shot dead, witness to murder dies from 'heart attack'
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran
- Momen urges Malaysian minister to reopen labour market to Bangladeshis
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread