Three die as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Naogaon

  Naogaon Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2020 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 12:25 PM BdST

Three auto-rickshaw passengers have died after a truck slammed into the vehicle in Naogaon’s Manda Upazila.

Two others were injured in the incident which occurred on  the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway in Manda Ferry Ghat area at 9am on Monday, said Manda Police Station OC Muzaffor Hossain.

Detailed information about the dead could not be known immediately.  

