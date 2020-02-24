PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 02:42 PM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI is set to submit a report on the death of Salman Shah concluding that the popular actor killed himself two decades ago.
No proof was found even after a third investigation into the case to substantiate that actor Salman Shah was murdered, according to PBI.
His romantic relationship with film star Shabnur that led to a domestic dispute and the stress he suffered from staying away frrom his mother due to his wife Samira, made Salman Shah take the drastic step, PBI Director General Banaj Kumar Majumdar said at a media briefing on Monday.
Salman was found dead in his Eskaton Road residence on Sept 6, 1996.
His family raised objections when an accidental death case was filed. The Criminal Investigation Department or CID recorded the incident as an act of “suicide” in its report in 1997 and a judicial investigation report in 2014 called it an “accidental death”.
The PBI has interrogated 44 people, including Salman’s former wife Samira, since it took over the case in December 2016, said Banaj Kumar. The court recorded statements of 10 of them. PBI prepared a 600-page dossier based on its investigation and will submit the report to the court on Tuesday.
“The PBI reached the conclusion considering the statements of all people and all testimonies during the investigation. No proof was found to substantiate that he was killed.”
More stories
