ACC quizzes MGH boss Anis over illegal wealth, money laundering charges

He arrived at the commission’s headquarters in Dhaka's Segunbagicha at 10:30am on Monday and was quizzed by ACC Assistant Director Silvia Ferdous at 10:45am.

The ACC sent a notice to MGH Group’s Karwan Bazar office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“The ACC feels it is necessary to hear and record Anis’s statement on the allegations for the sake of a fair examination of his wealth.”

Anis is also a director of the Eastern Bank Limited. MGH Group has invested in a range of businesses from pharmaceuticals fast-moving consumer goods contract logistics, supply chain solutions, ocean carriers and airlines GSA representations, food and beverage retail, FM radio, tea and rubber plantation, and banking.

MGH also brought international chain restaurant Nando’s to Bangladesh. The group owns and operates Radio Foorti.

The anti-graft watchdog did not specify the amount of Anis’s alleged illegal wealth or the money he is accused of laundering abroad.