Woman, daughter die as bus overturns in Gazipur
A woman and her nine-month-old daughter have been killed after a bus overturned in Gazipur’s Kaliakair Upazila.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the upazila’s Mouchak area around 6:15am on Sunday, according to the police.
The dead have been identified as Fatema Begum, 35, wife of Idris Ali and their daughter Arbi, residents of Board Mill area in the upazila.
“The bus overturned on the road while attempting to overtake a vehicle, leaving the two dead on the spot.”
Several other passengers of the bus were injured in the incident, Mujibur said.
