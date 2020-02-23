Two RAB imposters arrested with firearms in Keraniganj

They were taken into custody from Chunkutia area of South Keraniganj on Saturday evening, ASP Md Abul Kalam Azad, acting company commander of RAB-10 Keraniganj camp, said in a statement.

The men have been identified as Md Ruman Mia, 20, and Md Alamin, 22.

The detainees, identifying themselves as RAB personnel, had been committing various crimes at gun point, including extortion, robbery and drug trafficking, for a long time in different areas of the country, including Dhaka, according to the statement.

A gun, a toy pistol, a RAB jacket, a pair of handcuffs, two mobile phones and Tk 6,500 cash were recovered from the spot.

Legal measures will be taken against the detainees, it said.