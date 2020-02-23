High Court acquits four in Jamalpur murder case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST
The High Court has acquitted four people out of five convicted by a trial court in a case over the murder of 15-year-old Shah Jamal in Jamalpur 10 years ago.
It has sentenced the remaining suspect to life in prison.
A High Court bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-Ul-Islam passed the order on Sunday after hearing the suspect’s appeals, jail appeals and death references.
More to follow
