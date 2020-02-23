Home > Bangladesh

HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2020 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 03:44 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to provide an update on the medical treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia by 5pm Wednesday, pending a further hearing.

It passed the order after hearing a bail appeal from Khaleda in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case on Sunday.

Barrister Moudud Ahmed and AJ Mohammed Ali, part of Khaleda’s legal team, were present in the court during the hearing.

Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018, serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.

