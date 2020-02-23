HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2020 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 03:44 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to provide an update on the medical treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia by 5pm Wednesday, pending a further hearing.
It passed the order after hearing a bail appeal from Khaleda in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case on Sunday.
Barrister Moudud Ahmed and AJ Mohammed Ali, part of Khaleda’s legal team, were present in the court during the hearing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EC bans laminated posters in Dhaka 10 by-polls
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Drug suspect dies in ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar
- High Court acquits four in Jamalpur murder case
- 15 hurt as car veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Two RAB imposters arrested with firearms in Keraniganj
- Woman, daughter die as bus overturns in Gazipur
- Bandarban AL leader shot dead, witness to murder dies from 'heart attack'
- Needless panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
- Needless panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR
- Rizvi ‘injured in police attack’ in Mirpur
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread
- Dozens of Rohingya face charges for illegal travel in Myanmar after fleeing Rakhine state
- FBCCI urges banks to be flexible as coronavirus outbreak hits Bangladesh imports
- Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- No ‘peace’ until Khaleda is released, says BNP leader Hafizuddin