Four sentenced to death in Tangail killing

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2020 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 04:06 PM BdST

A Tangail court has sentenced a man and three others to death for their roles in the murder of his father in Tangail’s Mirzapur seven years ago.

Judge Farhana Ferdous handed down the verdict on Sunday.

The murder took place on Jun 6, 2013, said court police Inspector Md Tanvir. A case was started on Aug 13 of that year, he said.

More to follow

