Drug suspect dies in ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2020 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 03:08 PM BdST

A drug suspect has died in a ‘shootout’ in Teknaf Upazila in Cox’s Bazar, said police.

The gunfight took place at Noakhali Jummapara in Baharchhara Union on Sunday, said Inspector Pradeep Kumar Das of Teknaf Police Station.

The dead man has been identified as Abdus Salam, 30, son of Hakim Ali from Noakhali Jummapara.

Salam was named in a series of human trafficking and drug cases with the Teknaf Police Station, while he was absconding.

A team of police raided the scene being informed of Salam and other criminals hiding there, said Inspector Pradeep. The criminals opened fire on police and they retaliated in self-defence.

“One man was found shot at the scene and was taken to the Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital. Doctors on duty pronounced him dead.”

Police seized a gun and six bullets from the scene. Three policemen were also injured in the incident, according to Pradeep.

