15 hurt as car veers onto footpath in Dhaka

The incident took place near a bus stand in Kurmitola around 12pm on Sunday, said Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.



“The passengers were waiting for a bus on the footpath when a private car entered the left side of the road. Meanwhile a bus arrived at the stop.”



“The driver of the car had lost control, letting the vehicle veer onto the footpath and hit the passengers.”



The injured, including several women, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Four of them are in critical condition, police said.



The driver of the car has been detained after the incident.