Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2020 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 05:41 PM BdST
Sacked RAB officer Hasinur Rahman has returned home after remaining traceless for one and a half years, his family says.
Hasinur appeared devastated when he arrived home Saturday, his wife Shamima Akhter told bdnews24.com.
Shamima said her husband remained silent on his apparent captivity. “He’s very ill and isn’t saying much. We will take him to a doctor tomorrow,” she said.
A group of unidentified people abducted him from Mirpur’s DOHS area and took him away by microbus on Aug 8, 2018.
Pallabi Police Station SI Monirul Islam told bdnews24.com that he had spoken to Hasinur's wife twice since Saturday morning.
"She told us that Hasinur arrived home at around 12am. However, we did not get to speak with him.”
Hasinur was at the Army Training and Doctrine Command when he lost his job after being charged with sedition.
He had also worked at the Border Guard Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former teacher of Khulna University dies after falling off moving train
- EC to introduce ‘pollution-free’ election campaign
- Bangladeshi among new cases of coronavirus in UAE
- Hasina, Rehana visit Dhaka exhibition on Bangabandhu, takes selfies with Saima
- Bangladesh pays homage to Language Movement heroes
- Families of Churihatta tragedy victims demand compensation from govt
- Bangladesh envoy discusses Modi’s Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
- Two-thirds of schools in Bangladesh have no Shaheed Minar
- Robbers shoot another Bangladeshi shopkeeper dead in South Africa, third victim from Feni in a month
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Grameenphone says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday
- Robi seeks to raise Tk 5.2bn through IPO in Bangladesh
- Fears of global coronavirus spread as cases accelerate in Iran and South Korea
- Bangladeshi among new cases of coronavirus in UAE
- Bangladesh envoy discusses Modi’s Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
- Hasina bemoans youths speaking Bangla with English accent
- Bangladesh handball goalkeeper Sohanur dies in motorcycle crash in Kushtia
- Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths
- Rizvi ‘injured in police attack’ in Mirpur