Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Feb 2020 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 05:41 PM BdST

Sacked RAB officer Hasinur Rahman has returned home after remaining traceless for one and a half years, his family says.

Hasinur appeared devastated when he arrived home Saturday, his wife Shamima Akhter told bdnews24.com.

Shamima said her husband remained silent on his apparent captivity. “He’s very ill and isn’t saying much. We will take him to a doctor tomorrow,” she said.

A group of unidentified people abducted him from Mirpur’s DOHS area and took him away by microbus on Aug 8, 2018.

Pallabi Police Station SI Monirul Islam told bdnews24.com that he had spoken to Hasinur's wife twice since Saturday morning.

"She told us that Hasinur arrived home at around 12am. However, we did not get to speak with him.”

Hasinur was at the Army Training and Doctrine Command when he lost his job after being charged with sedition.

He had also worked at the Border Guard Bangladesh.

