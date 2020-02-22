Needless panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2020 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 05:55 PM BdST
Pointless panic about the novel coronavirus will hinder efforts to prevent the disease, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
Rumours should not be spread on the issue, IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a media briefing on Saturday.
Foreign nationals or Bangladesh returnees from abroad are being harassed, she said.
“Some overenthusiastic people are creating embarrassing situations. We were informed that house owners are not letting their tenants enter the houses. A Chinese national was not allowed to enter his rented house and had to spend the night in a hotel,” she said.
Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, briefs the media on Tuesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“We have said the China returnees should remain at home. We’ll put the entire country at risk by not allowing them to enter their apartments. Now, if anyone has the symptoms of the disease, they’ll conceal it fearing the social stigma.”
In Bangladesh, 77 people were checked for coronavirus infections but none of them tested positive, said the IEDCR director.
The conditions of the five Bangladeshi nationals infected with the coronavirus in Singapore remain the same, she said. One of them is in critical condition, but the health authorities still hope for his recovery, she added.
“They’re trying their best. We hope everyone will recover and go home.”
Another Bangladeshi has been infected with the novel coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates, the health ministry of UAE said.
Globally, 77,000 people have been infected with the virus as of Friday while the death toll rose to 2,360.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former teacher of Khulna University dies after falling off moving train
- EC to introduce ‘pollution-free’ election campaign
- Bangladeshi among new cases of coronavirus in UAE
- Hasina, Rehana visit Dhaka exhibition on Bangabandhu, takes selfies with Saima
- Bangladesh pays homage to Language Movement heroes
- Families of Churihatta tragedy victims demand compensation from govt
- Bangladesh envoy discusses Modi’s Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
- Two-thirds of schools in Bangladesh have no Shaheed Minar
- Robbers shoot another Bangladeshi shopkeeper dead in South Africa, third victim from Feni in a month
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Grameenphone says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday
- Robi seeks to raise Tk 5.2bn through IPO in Bangladesh
- Fears of global coronavirus spread as cases accelerate in Iran and South Korea
- Bangladeshi among new cases of coronavirus in UAE
- Bangladesh envoy discusses Modi’s Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
- Hasina bemoans youths speaking Bangla with English accent
- Bangladesh handball goalkeeper Sohanur dies in motorcycle crash in Kushtia
- Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths
- Rizvi ‘injured in police attack’ in Mirpur