Hasina, Rehana visit Dhaka exhibition on Bangabandhu, takes selfies with Saima
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2020 05:14 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 05:16 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has visited an exhibition on her father the independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka.
Sheikh Rehana, the other daughter of the Father of the Nation, and Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were with the prime minister at the exhibition on Friday afternoon.
The summit ended after a week but the exhibition on Bangabandhu ahead of his birth centenary celebrations will run through to Mar 31.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh pays homage to Language Movement heroes
- Families of Churihatta tragedy victims demand compensation from govt
- Bangladesh envoy discusses Modi’s Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
- Two-thirds of schools in Bangladesh have no Shaheed Minar
- Robbers shoot another Bangladeshi shopkeeper dead in South Africa, third victim from Feni in a month
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
- Govt names nine individuals, one educational institute for Independence Awards
- BUET to follow its existing rules for admission tests
- Nameplates for Language Movement heroes in tatters
- ‘Khaleda will be granted bail if judiciary can work independently’: Nazrul
Most Read
- Robi seeks to raise Tk 5.2bn through IPO in Bangladesh
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
- Grameenphone says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday
- Nine shot dead in suspected racist attack on Germany shisha bars
- Coronavirus to be big topic for G20 as China reports uptick in cases
- Govt names nine individuals, one educational institute for Independence Awards
- Two-thirds of schools in Bangladesh have no Shaheed Minar
- BUET to follow its existing rules for admission tests
- Clashes, jeers and burning tires greet coronavirus evacuees in Ukraine