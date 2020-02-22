Home > Bangladesh

Hasina, Rehana visit Dhaka exhibition on Bangabandhu, takes selfies with Saima

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Feb 2020 05:14 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 05:16 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has visited an exhibition on her father the independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka.

Sheikh Rehana, the other daughter of the Father of the Nation, and Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were with the prime minister at the exhibition on Friday afternoon.

Different exhibits made Hasina relive memories of the related incidents, the ruling Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information said in a statement.

The two sisters stood clasping each other’s hand while listening to the founding father’s historic Mar 7 speech of 1971 from a video footage at the exhibition.

Hasina also took selfies with Rehana and Saima in front of a portrait of Bangabandhu, her Assistant Press Secretary MM Imrul Kayes said.

The exhibition – ‘Lighting the Fire of Freedom: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ - is being organised on the first floor of the academy’s National Art Gallery along with the Dhaka Art Summit since Feb 7.

The summit ended after a week but the exhibition on Bangabandhu ahead of his birth centenary celebrations will run through to Mar 31.

The academy and the government’s ICT Division assisted the organisers in the exhibition under the supervision of CRI with direct advices from Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a trustee of the centre. The grandson of Bangabandhu visited the summit and the exhibition on Feb 9.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Churihatta families demand compensation

Nation pays homage to language martyrs

No Shaheed Minar at two-thirds of schools

Bangladesh envoy discusses Modi visit with Jaishankar

Another Feni man killed in South Africa

Nation paying homage to language martyrs

10 named for Independence Awards

BUET to follow existing entry test rules

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.