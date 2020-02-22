Home > Bangladesh

Former teacher of Khulna University dies after falling off moving train

  Khulna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Feb 2020 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 02:29 PM BdST

A former teacher of Khulna University has died after ‘attempting to board a moving train’ in Khulna.

Prof Mizanur Rahman, 65, was wounded at around 6am on Saturday, said Wahid Khan, chief of Khulna Railway Security Force.

He was a teacher of the Soil, Water and Environment Department and had retired recently.

“Mizanur ran to board the Benapole-bound train, which was already on its way. He succeeded in getting on the train but failed to hold on to the door handle. He was probably tired because of running and fell down between the train and platform. His right arm and leg got dismembered.”

Later, police and locals rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Wahid.

“A group of people, including Prof Mizanur Rahman, was going to a flower plantation in Jashore’s Godkhali. However, Mizanur arrived a little late and the train had already set off by then. Mizanur died as he attempted to get on a moving train,” said Khulna University Vice Chancellor Mohammed Faiquzzaman.

