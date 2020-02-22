Home > Bangladesh

Bangladeshi among new cases of coronavirus in UAE

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Feb 2020 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 09:25 AM BdST

Two more residents of the UAE have tested positive for coronavirus, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.

This brings the total number of patients tested positive for COVID19 in the UAE to 11, three of whom have now recovered fully, the Gulf News reports.

The two patients are: a 34-year-old resident from Philippines and a 39-year-old from Bangladesh. They were in direct contact with the Chinese patient recently diagnosed with coronavirus and are now in a stable health condition, the ministry said. Neither of the patients was named.

The ministry affirmed that all people in direct contact with the coronavirus patients are being checked to ensure the safety of the community and that the disease will not break out in the country.

The ministry emphasised that it is taking all necessary and precautionary measures, including investigating, examining and following up on those who were in contact with the patients, in cooperation with health authorities in the country.

The ministry urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the virus-awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

“The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviours to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses,” the ministry said.

