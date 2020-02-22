Bangladesh pays homage to Language Movement heroes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2020 01:56 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 01:57 AM BdST
Bangladeshis have remembered the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement who sacrificed their lives to establish the right of Bengalis to speak their mother tongue and gave impetus to the struggle to carve an independent nation out of Pakistan.
People from all echelons of society streamed into the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to pay homage to the martyrs after President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the tributes by laying wreaths at the memorial on the first hour of Friday.
Hasina placed another wreath along with other leaders of the ruling Awami League.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Leader of the Official Opposition Raushon Ershad also paid respects to the heroes.
The immortal line -- “‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari’ (Can I forget the 21st of February, incarnadined by the love of my brother?) -- was on everyone’s lips.
The Shaheed Minars throughout Bangladesh were also covered with flowers while different organisations held programmes in observance of the day.
It was a national holiday. The national flag flew at half-mast in honour of the martyrs.
She also emphasised proper Bangla pronunciation and highlighted the importance and splendour of dialects.
With its chief Khaleda Zia in jail for corruption, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir headed the party leaders during a visit to the Azimpur Graveyard to pay respects to the martyrs.
The people overcrowded the Amar Ekushey Book Fair at the Bangla Academy premises and the Suhrawardy Udyan after paying floral tributes to the martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar.
Several youths were killed in police firing on Feb 21, 1952 to quell protests against the then Pakistan government decision to impose Urdu as the state language on the people of erstwhile East Pakistan, who wanted Bangla to be recognised as the mother tongue.
The UNESCO in November 1999 had declared Feb 21 as the International Mother Language Day.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh pays homage to Language Movement heroes
- Families of Churihatta tragedy victims demand compensation from govt
- Bangladesh envoy discusses Modi’s Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
- Two-thirds of schools in Bangladesh have no Shaheed Minar
- Robbers shoot another Bangladeshi shopkeeper dead in South Africa, third victim from Feni in a month
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
- Govt names nine individuals, one educational institute for Independence Awards
- BUET to follow its existing rules for admission tests
- Nameplates for Language Movement heroes in tatters
- ‘Khaleda will be granted bail if judiciary can work independently’: Nazrul
Most Read
- Robi seeks to raise Tk 5.2bn through IPO in Bangladesh
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
- Nine shot dead in suspected racist attack on Germany shisha bars
- Grameenphone says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday
- Govt names nine individuals, one educational institute for Independence Awards
- Coronavirus to be big topic for G20 as China reports uptick in cases
- Two-thirds of schools in Bangladesh have no Shaheed Minar
- BUET to follow its existing rules for admission tests
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’