Robbers shoot another Bangladeshi shopkeeper dead in South Africa, third victim from Feni in a month

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Feb 2020 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2020 12:57 AM BdST

Robbers in South Africa have killed another shopkeeper in the third fatal shooting of Bangladeshis from Daganbhuiyan in Feni district.

The incident occurred in Queenstown around Wednesday midnight Bangladesh time, according to his family.

The victim, Md Dulal, 35, hailed from Hirapur village under Matubhuiyan union in Feni's Daganbhuiyan Upazila.

Daganbhuiyan Police Station OC Md Aslam Shikder said he heard that robbers had shot a Bangladeshi dead in South Africa.

Dulal's wife Bibi Moriom Parul told reporters that their relatives in South Africa informed the family about his killing.

The robbers fled with the goods after shooting him when he resisted, Moriom said. He was declared dead at the hospital, she said.

Dulal had sold his house in Feni to arrange the money for moving to South Africa in 2008, the wife said. He started his own shop after working at others'.

Dulal and Moriom have a son and a daughter.

His father Malek Sarder has sought help of the government and the Bangladesh embassy in South Africa to bring back the body.

The previous victims from Daganbhuiyan are Abdul Karim Harun of Dheulia village and Md Nurul Huda Chhuttu of Boitharpar village. Both villages are under Purba Chandrapur Model Union while the two victims were 28 years old.

