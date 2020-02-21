Families of Churihatta tragedy victims demand compensation from govt

They also urged the authorities to relocate Old Dhaka's chemicals factories and warehouses be relocated to a safer location.

The demands were made during a media briefing marking the first anniversary of the Churihatta tragedy in front of Wahed Mansion -- the scene of the deadly fire on Feb 20 last year which left 71 people dead.

"A year has passed since the Churihatta tragedy but we haven't had anyone inquire about the state of the dead, the injured and their families nor have we received any assistance from the government," said MA Rahim, who lost two loved ones in the fire.

"The helpless families are having to sell off their land and homes to survive."

He urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stand beside the embattled families by providing financial and other forms of assistance to them.

The government was also called on to provide free treatment for the injured, education expenses of the families of the dead, economic aid to businessmen affected by the fire and funds to renovate Wahed Mansion.

It came after Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon on Thursday pledged to offer financial support and jobs to the families of 31 people who died in the tragedy.

"The mayor has spoken about extended financial support to 31 families as well as jobs to a few other families based on qualifications. But no measures have been taken to assist the other families yet," said Rahim.

The Bangladesh Plastic Traders' Association has given Tk 50,000 to each of the families who lost loved ones in the blaze, according to Rahim.

Rahim's nephews Masud Rana and Mahbubur Rahman Raju ran a shop in Wahed Mansion. They were both killed in the fire.