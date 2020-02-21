Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2020 12:10 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2020 12:19 AM BdST
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement that acted as a trigger for Bengalis to carve an independent nation out of Pakistan.
Hamid and Hasina placed wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, leading the nation in paying respects to the martyrs on the first hour of Friday.
Hasina placed another wreath along with other leaders of the ruling Awami League after Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury paid respects to the heroes.
The Shaheed Minar opened to all after the VIPs paid homage amidst tight security.
The immortal line -- “‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari’ (Can I forget the 21st of February, incarnadined by the love of my brother?) -- was on everyone’s lips.
Several youths were killed in police firing on Feb 21, 1952 to quell protests against the then Pakistan government decision to impose Urdu as the state language on the people of erstwhile East Pakistan, who wanted Bangla to be recognised as the mother tongue.
The Language Movement began the intense alienation of the Bengalees and finally led to the Liberation War in 1971.
The day is a national holiday. The national flag will fly at half-mast in honour of the martyrs.
The Shaheed Minars throughout Bangladesh are also being covered with flowers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt names nine individuals, one educational institute for Independence Awards
- BUET to follow its existing rules for admission tests
- Nameplates for Language Movement heroes in tatters
- ‘Khaleda will be granted bail if judiciary can work independently’: Nazrul
- Two 'robbers' die in alleged shootout with police in Dinajpur
- Top court fines Southeast University Tk 1m for violating UGC rules
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Shamsul Islam, senior lawyer of Noakhali and freedom fighter, dies at 75
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
Most Read
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC
- Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase
- Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- China to cut $71.3bn insurance fees to help firms amid coronavirus outbreak
- Top court fines Southeast University Tk 1m for violating UGC rules
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Mashrafe will lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe ODIs if fit, BCB boss says