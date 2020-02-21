Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes

Hamid and Hasina placed wreaths on the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, leading the nation in paying respects to the martyrs on the first hour of Friday.

Hasina placed another wreath along with other leaders of the ruling Awami League after Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury paid respects to the heroes.

The Shaheed Minar opened to all after the VIPs paid homage amidst tight security.

The immortal line -- “‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari’ (Can I forget the 21st of February, incarnadined by the love of my brother?) -- was on everyone’s lips.

Several youths were killed in police firing on Feb 21, 1952 to quell protests against the then Pakistan government decision to impose Urdu as the state language on the people of erstwhile East Pakistan, who wanted Bangla to be recognised as the mother tongue.

The Language Movement began the intense alienation of the Bengalees and finally led to the Liberation War in 1971.

The UNESCO in November 1999 had declared Feb 21 as the International Mother Language Day.

The day is a national holiday. The national flag will fly at half-mast in honour of the martyrs.

The Shaheed Minars throughout Bangladesh are also being covered with flowers.