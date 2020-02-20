Two 'robbers' die in alleged shootout with police in Dinajpur

The incident occurred in Choto Magura village at 3:30am on Thursday, said Ghoraghat Police OC Ashok Kumar Chohan.



The dead men have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, 28, and Wahed Ali, 30.



They were recently arrested on charges of committing a street robbery, OC Ashok told bdnews24.com. Police later visited the crime scene with them in tow, he said.



“When police arrived at the spot, their accomplices opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Rafiqul and Wahed were shot during the gunfight.”



The wounded men were rushed to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, Ashok said



Four policemen were also injured in the incident, according to the OC.