Two 'robbers' die in alleged shootout with police in Dinajpur
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2020 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 12:00 PM BdST
Two detained robbery suspects have died in a so-called shootout during a police raid in Dinajpur’s Nawabganj Upazila.
The incident occurred in Choto Magura village at 3:30am on Thursday, said Ghoraghat Police OC Ashok Kumar Chohan.
The dead men have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, 28, and Wahed Ali, 30.
They were recently arrested on charges of committing a street robbery, OC Ashok told bdnews24.com. Police later visited the crime scene with them in tow, he said.
“When police arrived at the spot, their accomplices opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Rafiqul and Wahed were shot during the gunfight.”
The wounded men were rushed to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, Ashok said
Four policemen were also injured in the incident, according to the OC.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two 'robbers' die in alleged shootout with police in Dinajpur
- Top court fines Southeast University Tk 1m for violating UGC rules
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Shamsul Islam, senior lawyer of Noakhali and freedom fighter, dies at 75
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Top court fines City University Tk 1m for flouting UGC rules
- Two robbery suspects killed in alleged shootout in Magura
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- A year on, traumatised Churihatta inferno victims battling for normal life
Most Read
- BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Top court fines City University Tk 1m for flouting UGC rules
- Government has nothing to do with Khaleda's imprisonment, says Quader
- Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase
- Economic fallout from coronavirus grows
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims