Nameplates for Language Movement heroes in tatters

The Language Movement heroes, who struggled to establish Bengali as the national language in 1952, are remembered mostly in February. A while back, Dhaka City Corporation took the great initiative of naming some of the streets in Dhanmondi after the language heroes to ensure that they are remembered every day. That initiative now lies in tatters as negligence has resulted in the damage of murals and nameplates dedicated to the Language Movement heroes.

Dhanmondi Road No. 1 is named after Language Movement hero Golam Mowla. A marble nameplate is on display at the Road’s entrance.

The nameplate of Language Movement hero Mohammed Sultan is on display at Dhanmondi Road No. 3.

The nameplate of Language Movement hero Wali Ahad at Dhanmondi Road No. 4 lie covered with a local towel.

Dhanmondi Road No.5 is named after Language Movement hero Abdur Rahman Tarkabagish. Although covered in dust, the nameplate is still in good shape.

The nameplate of Language Movement hero Abul Kalam Shamsuddin is buried under dust and posters in Dhanmondi Road No. 6.

The mural and nameplate of Language Movement hero MA Matin is on display at Dhanmondi Road No. 7. The Road is named after him.

Although the mural of Language Movement hero Gaziul Haque is still visible, his details have vanished from the nameplate at Dhanmondi Road No. 8

The mural and nameplate of Language Movement hero Kazi Golam Mahbub is on display at Dhanmondi Road No. 9.

Dhanmondi Road No. 11 is named after Language Movement hero Mahiuddin Ahmed.

Dhanmondi Road No. 12 is named after female Language Movement hero Sufia Ahmed.

Dhanmondi road no. 13 is named after female Language Movement hero Safia Khatun.

Dhanmondi Road No. 14 is named after Language Movement hero Justice Abdur Rahman Chowdhury. The nameplate can be found at the Road’s entrance.

Dhanmondi Road No. 4/A is named after Language Movement hero Showkat Ali.

The inscriptions on the nameplate of Language Movement hero Kamruddin Ahmad at Dhanmondi Road 5/A have vanished.

Dhanmondi Road No. 13/A is named after Language Movement hero Abdus Samad Azad.