‘Khaleda will be granted bail if judiciary can work independently’: Nazrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2020 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 04:40 PM BdST
BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said the High Court will grant bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia if the judiciary can work independently.
The BNP leader came with the remarks while speaking to the media in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday.
“A petition has been filed to the High Court seeking bail for Khaleda in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case. She will be granted bail if the judiciary can work independently. Otherwise, we will free her in a democratic way,” Nazrul said.
The Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, a unit of BNP, tried to hold a human-chain demonstration in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday demanding Khaleda Zia's release from jail.
The event was obstructed by police afterwards.
“Khaleda didn’t commit any crime,” Nazrul claimed in a statement to the media.
“Pushing Khaleda Zia towards death by keeping her in jail is an inhuman act. Not only the government, but also the nation will have to take responsibilities over the crime.”
“The law enforcers haven’t allowed us to hold a human chain demonstration outside the National Press Club due to a programme of the prime minister. They said we can’t hold any programme here as it is forbidden by the government.”
“We didn’t want to disobey the law. That’s why we have decided the programme to hold in another day.”
However, the court is set to hear Khaleda Zia's bail plea in the graft case on Feb 23.
Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018, serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.
The former prime minister was later transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 last year for treatment under the supervision of jail authorities.
Khaleda is seeking bail on humanitarian grounds in light of her health and age as she is not receiving advanced medical care at BSMMUH, according to the petition.
The BNP chairperson’s legal team had previously appealed to the High Court for her bail after she was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
The High Court turned down the bail appeal on Jul 31 last year, taking into account the gravity of the crime and the highest punishment for the crime.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two 'robbers' die in alleged shootout with police in Dinajpur
- Top court fines Southeast University Tk 1m for violating UGC rules
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Shamsul Islam, senior lawyer of Noakhali and freedom fighter, dies at 75
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Top court fines City University Tk 1m for flouting UGC rules
- Two robbery suspects killed in alleged shootout in Magura
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- A year on, traumatised Churihatta inferno victims battling for normal life
Most Read
- BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
- Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase
- Government has nothing to do with Khaleda's imprisonment, says Quader
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC
- Economic fallout from coronavirus grows
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims