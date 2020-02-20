ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’

Silvia Ferdous, an assistant director at the ACC, sent a notice to the firm’s office at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Wednesday, the commission’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com.

The investigator asked the businessman to appear at the commission headquarters in the capital at 10:30am on Feb 24 for questioning.

The ACC feels it is necessary to hear and record Anis’s statement on the allegations for the sake of a fair examination of his wealth, according to the notice.

The ACC will proceed with the scrutiny considering that he did not have anything to say if he would not appear on that day, it added.

The anti-graft watchdog did not specify the amount of Anis’s alleged illegal wealth or the money he is accused of laundering abroad.

He was unreachable on the phone when bdnews24.com tried to contact him for comments on Wednesday night. He did not answer text message either.

Anis is also a director of the Eastern Bank Limited. MGH Group has invested in a range of businesses from pharmaceuticals fast-moving consumer goods contract logistics, supply chain solutions, ocean carriers and airlines GSA representations, food and beverage retail, FM radio, tea and rubber plantation, and banking.

MGH also brought international chain restaurant Nando’s to Bangladesh. The group owns and operates Radio Foorti.