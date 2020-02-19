Home > Bangladesh

Two robbery suspects killed in alleged shootout in Magura

  Magura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2020 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 12:03 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of two crime suspects from Magura Sadar Upazila.

They died in an alleged gunfight between ‘two robbery gangs’ in the village of Barunatail on Wednesday, according to Sadar Police Station OC Saiful Islam.

The dead men have been identified as Lavlu Mondol, 40, and Daud Hossain, 38. They were implicated in ‘several dozen’ cases, including charges of robbery in Faridpur, Gopalganj, Rajbari, Narail and Magura, according to police.

Locals heard gun shots in the area and informed the police of the matter, said OC Saiful.

“Later, police found two men with bullet wounds lying on the village field after arriving at the spot. They were rushed to Magura hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.”

We believe an internal dispute led to the gunfight and two gang leaders were killed, said Saiful.

Police have recovered a large number of weapons and bullet shells from the spot, according to the OC.  

