Two robbery suspects killed in alleged shootout in Magura
Magura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2020 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 12:03 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of two crime suspects from Magura Sadar Upazila.
They died in an alleged gunfight between ‘two robbery gangs’ in the village of Barunatail on Wednesday, according to Sadar Police Station OC Saiful Islam.
Locals heard gun shots in the area and informed the police of the matter, said OC Saiful.
“Later, police found two men with bullet wounds lying on the village field after arriving at the spot. They were rushed to Magura hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.”
We believe an internal dispute led to the gunfight and two gang leaders were killed, said Saiful.
Police have recovered a large number of weapons and bullet shells from the spot, according to the OC.
