Top court fines City University Tk 1m for flouting UGC rules
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2020 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 12:36 PM BdST
The Supreme Court has imposed a fine of Tk 1 million on City University after it admitted more than 50 students to its law department in violation of the rules set by the University Grants Commission or UGC.
An Appellate Division bench of four headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Wednesday in the presence of City University's Vice Chancellor Prof Shah-E-Alam.
The court directed the university to pay the fine to the Bangladesh Bar Council. The 25 students from the university, however, will be allowed to take the bar council exam on Feb 28 once the receipt is shown, the court said.
Lawyer AY Mashiuzzaman represented the bar council while senior lawyer AM Aminuddin appeared on behalf of the students.
The university has to pay the fine from its own funds as it cannot be realised from the students, said Mashiuzzaman, citing the court order.
No private university can admit more than 50 students to its law department for a semester, according to a UGC order issued in 2014.
Around 2,000 students from 11 private universities subsequently filed a petition challenging the bar council's decision at different times.
The High Court subsequently issued several rules on these petitions and allowed the students to sit the bar council exams.
On hearing the petition filed by 25 students of City University in October last year, the court ordered the bar council to allow them to enrol as lawyers of the High Court.
The bar council appealed against the ruling and the vice chancellor of City University was subsequently summoned by the top court.
