Shamsul Islam, senior lawyer of Noakhali and freedom fighter, dies at 75
Abu Naser Manju, Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2020 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 08:15 PM BdST
AKM Shamsul Islam, a freedom fighter and senior lawyer at the Noakhali Judge’s Court, has died at the age of 75.
His family said he breathed his last at Maijdee town on Tuesday night.
His elder son, bdnews24.com News Editor Monirul Islam, said Shamsul felt sudden chest pain and fell ill at his home in the town’s Laxminarayanpur around 9pm.
The doctor declared him dead when he was rushed to hospital, he added.
Shamsul’s Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the court premises at 10am on Wednesday.
The family then took the body to their home village Binodpur in Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.
Shamsul was buried at the family graveyard there following another Namaz-e-Janaza at the Binodpur Government Primary School ground after Zuhr prayers.
Shamsul was held in huge trust and respect by the poor as an honest and righteous lawyer, the leaders of the profession in the city recalled at the prayers.
In his death, the Bar has lost a guardian, its members said.
Its President Mamun said Shamsul had been elected vice-president of the association for no fewer than 15 times. He had also been elected joint secretary and member on numerous occasions.
Shamsul was the founding headmaster of MA Rashid High School in the city. He fought against the Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War.
The freedom fighter left behind his wife, three sons and a daughter.
His younger son Zahirul Islam is also a journalist while their other brother, Tariqul Islam Ripon, has followed in his father’s footsteps in entering the legal profession. A member of the bar association, Ripon is working as an additional public prosecutor at the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court. He was the library and publication secretary of the association’s last committee. Their only sister is the youngest of all.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Top court fines City University Tk 1m for flouting UGC rules
- Two robbery suspects killed in alleged shootout in Magura
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- A year on, traumatised Churihatta inferno victims battling for normal life
- Court sentences three to death for 2011 murder in Dinajpur fishing dispute
- High Court orders factories to open baby-care corners in 2 months
- Rescuers recover two bodies in Karnaphuli River boat capsize
- Decomposed body found in Gazipur home
Most Read
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Rumours will jeopardise efforts to prevent coronavirus spread: IEDCR
- A year on, traumatised Churihatta inferno victims battling for normal life
- Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
- HSBC to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
- Top court fines City University Tk 1m for flouting UGC rules
- New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000
- Atletico edge Liverpool 1-0 with vintage defensive display