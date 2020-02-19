Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen

Speaking to reporters during an event at Dhaka's Intercontinental Hotel on Wednesday, Momen said: “Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called me in the morning. He told me one of the five Bangladeshis carrying the virus is in very critical condition."



The 39-year old victim has been in a long battle with various health issues, including breathing and kidney complications, according to the minister.



The Singaporean health authorities have not disclosed the names of any of the five expatriate Bangladeshis infected with the virus.



The Bangladeshi construction worker in question has been in the Intensive Care Unit for the past 13 days but the situation is raising concerns as medicines are not having any effect on the patient, according to Momen.



"Foreign Minister Vivian told me that the virus-infected patients were being given the best medical care."



“The medicines haven't been working since yesterday. However, we guarantee you that we will try our best.”



But the necessary arrangements will be made to return the migrant's body home should the worst happen, said Momen, citing his Singaporean counterpart.



"We do not know his name and the Singapore authorities have told us they will not disclose his identity to protect his privacy," said Abdul in response to a question.