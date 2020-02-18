High Court orders factories to open baby-care corners in 2 months
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2020 04:53 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered all factories to open breastfeeding or baby care corners in two months.
The secretary of labour and the chairman of the Department of Labour were ordered to execute the order and report back to the court within 60 days.
The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Tuesday.
The High Court issued a rule in 2019, asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to take steps to establish breastfeeding corners at public places.
“Work is underway on setting up breastfeeding corners at railway stations, bus stations and airports after the issuance of the rule. However, we are not seeing much progress in the factories, including garment-manufacturing plants,” said lawyer Ishrat Hasan.
“As a result, I filed a petition urging the High Court to direct authorities to set up baby-care corners at all factories across the country in line with section 98 (7) of the Labour Act 2006.”
