Home > Bangladesh

High Court orders factories to open baby-care corners in 2 months

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Feb 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2020 04:53 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered all factories to open breastfeeding or baby care corners in two months.

The secretary of labour and the chairman of the Department of Labour were ordered to execute the order and report back to the court within 60 days.

The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Tuesday.

The High Court issued a rule in 2019, asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to take steps to establish breastfeeding corners at public places.

“Work is underway on setting up breastfeeding corners at railway stations, bus stations and airports after the issuance of the rule. However, we are not seeing much progress in the factories, including garment-manufacturing plants,” said lawyer Ishrat Hasan.

“As a result, I filed a petition urging the High Court to direct authorities to set up baby-care corners at all factories across the country in line with section 98 (7) of the Labour Act 2006.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

HC orders factories to open baby-care corners

2 bodies recovered from Rangunia

Decomposed body found in Gazipur

Another Narayanganj fire victim dies

Crime suspect dies in Dinajpur ‘gunfight’

Don't bring Bangladeshis back now: China envoy

2 found dead on Dhaka rail tracks

Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.