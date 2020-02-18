Court sentences three to death for 2011 murder in Dinajpur fishing dispute

Additional District and Sessions Judge Anwarul Haque on Tuesday also sentenced another accused to life in prison.

Those sentenced to death are Moslem Uddin, Mostafizur Rahman and Mamunur Rashid – all aged between 45 and 50 and residents of Mirzapur Khayer Bari village.

Sohel Rana received life term imprisonment.

All four are behind bars.

The victim, 62-year-old Wakil Uddin, worked as a tutor, Additional Public Prosecutor Azizur Rahman said, citing the case dossier.

Wakil was hacked to death on June 25, 2011 following a dispute over fishing in a pond at Taltoli village.

His wife Bilkis Begum then started a case with Birampur Police against six people.

One of the accused died during trial while the court acquitted another.