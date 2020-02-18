Another Narayanganj gas fire victim dies

Kiron Mia, 45, died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka’s Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday morning.

Kiron suffered 70 percent burns in his body, said doctor Partha Shankar Pal. His son Abul Hossain Emon, 22, who has burns on 45 percent of his body, is being treated in the same hospital, he said.

Besides, Kiron’s other son Apon Mia, 10, his nephew Kawsar, 16, his younger brother Hiron Mia, 28, Hiron’s wife Mukta, 21 and daughter Ilma, 3, are currently being treated at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, or DMCH.

Kiron’s mother Nurjahan Begum died in the burn unit of DMCH on Monday afternoon.

Garment accessories trader Kiron used to live with his family on the ground floor of a three-story building in Sahebpara area of Siddhirganj.

A fire broke out in the house at 5:30am on Monday after someone attempted to light a kitchen stove, said Russel Sikder, an officer of fire service control room. Eight people were burnt in the fire, he said.

Locals rushed to the spot, rescued six people and sent them to the hospital. Later, fire service personnel rescued two more people.

Fire destroyed almost all the furniture in the house. Kiron’s wife Lipi was unharmed in the fire.

“Probably the gas switch was not turned off in the previous night and the gas subsequently spread throughout the house. An explosion occurred as someone attempted to lit the stove,” said Fatullah Model Police Station OC Aslam Hossain.