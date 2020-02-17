Woman dead, seven wounded in Narayanganj gas fire
Senior Correspondent and Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2020 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 02:07 PM BdST
A woman has died after suffering burn injuries in a gas explosion at a house in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.
Nurjahan Begum, 75, breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, or DMCH, at 12pm on Monday, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia.
Eight members of a family were admitted to the burn unit of the hospital after a gas fire swept through four rooms of a house on Monday morning.
The remaining victims have been identified as Kiron Mia, 50, Abul Hossain Emon, 22, Apon, 10, Hiron Mia, 28, Mukta 21, Ilma, 3 and Kawsar, 16.
Nurjahan’s entire body was burnt in the fire, said Inspector Bachchu quoting the doctor. Three people are in critical condition with over 60 percent burn injuries, he said.
A fire broke out in the house at 5:30am on Monday after someone attempted to light a kitchen stove, said Russel Sikder, an officer of fire service control room. Eight people were burnt in the fire, he said.
Locals rushed to the spot, rescued six people and sent them to the hospital. Later, fire service personnel rescued two more people.
“Probably the gas switch was not turned off in the previous night and the gas subsequently spread throughout the house. An explosion occurred as someone attempted to lit the stove,” said Fatullah Model Police Station OC Aslam Hossain.
