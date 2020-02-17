Police recover two bodies from train tracks near Dhaka airport station
Police have recovered the bodies of two men from train tracks near the Airport Railway Station in Dhaka.
The authorities identified one of them as Madan Mohan Sutradhar, 25, a construction worker who resided in the capital's Vatara.
The identity of the other victim could not be determined immediately but it is believed he was aged 22.
The bodies were retrieved from the Khilkhet and Ashkona crossings over a five-hour span on Monday, according to the police.
Madan Mohan died after being hit by a train at the Khilkhet rail crossing around 11:30 am, said Railway Police ASI Mohiuddin.
Police recovered the body of the other victim from the Ashkona crossing after receiving a 999 call around 5:30am, he added.
"We suspect they were trampled by moving trains."
But the authorities could not shed light on the trains that allegedly ran them over.
