Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2020 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 05:09 PM BdST
A metro rail replica coach has been brought to Dhaka from Japan to educate the city dwellers on its services.
The mock-up coach was opened in the metro rail depot in Uttara’s Diabari area on
Monday, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Limited.
The mock-up coach will be placed in the metro rail’s Exhibition and Information Centre, he said.
“Commuters can get ideas about how to buy tickets, how to get on the train and how to exit. A part of the train will be on display.”
The information centre will be opened to everyone on March but the exact date has not been fixed yet, said Siddique.
