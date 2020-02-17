Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services

The mock-up coach was opened in the metro rail depot in Uttara’s Diabari area on

Monday, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Limited.

“This is not for public transport. Bangladesh did not have a metro rail before. We will put it in the depot to educate the public.”

The mock-up coach will be placed in the metro rail’s Exhibition and Information Centre, he said.

“Commuters can get ideas about how to buy tickets, how to get on the train and how to exit. A part of the train will be on display.”

The information centre will be opened to everyone on March but the exact date has not been fixed yet, said Siddique.