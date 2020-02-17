Eight of a family burnt in gas fire in Narayanganj
Senior Correspondent and Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2020 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST
Eight members of a family, including two children, have suffered burn injuries from a gas fire in Narayanganj.
The incident occurred at a building in Sahebpara area of Siddhirganj at 5:30am on Monday, said Russel Sikder, an officer of fire service control room.
The victims have been identified as Nurjahan, 60, Kiran, 43, Hiran, 25, Mukta, 20, Lima, 3, Abul Hossain, 22, Kawsar, 16, and Apon, 10.
A fire broke out in the ground floor of the five-storey building and swept through four rooms as the residents attempted to light a stove, officer Russel told bdnews24.com. Everyone in the house were burnt in the fire, he said.
Locals rushed to the spot, rescued six people and sent them to the hospital. Later, fire service personnel rescued two more people. The victims have been admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Four people are in critical condition with over 60 percent burn injuries, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Bachu Mia quoting the doctors.
