Eight of a family burnt in gas fire in Narayanganj

The incident occurred at a building in Sahebpara area of ​​Siddhirganj at 5:30am on Monday, said Russel Sikder, an officer of fire service control room.

The victims have been identified as Nurjahan, 60, Kiran, 43, Hiran, 25, Mukta, 20, Lima, 3, Abul Hossain, 22, Kawsar, 16, and Apon, 10.

A fire broke out in the ground floor of the five-storey building and swept through four rooms as the residents attempted to light a stove, officer Russel told bdnews24.com. Everyone in the house were burnt in the fire, he said.

Locals rushed to the spot, rescued six people and sent them to the hospital. Later, fire service personnel rescued two more people. The victims have been admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“It is initially believed that gas had spread all over the floor after a leakage. The entire house caught on fire after the family members attempted to light the stove, resulting in an explosion.”

Four people are in critical condition with over 60 percent burn injuries, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Bachu Mia quoting the doctors.