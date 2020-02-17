Chinese ambassador advises against evacuation of 171 Bangladeshis from virus-hit Hubei province

Speaking to reporters at the National Press Club on Monday, the envoy said, "There are risks in bringing them back now."

The novel coronavirus has killed over 1,700 people and infected over 70,000 in China so far, causing great angst among the Bangladeshis who are currently stranded in the country.

The first cases in December were traced to a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the heart of the epidemic from where Bangladesh evacuated 312 citizens and quarantined them in Dhaka on Feb 1.

Another 171 Bangladeshi nationals studying in Yichang, some 285 kilometres from Wuhan, are also keen to return home amid the outbreak, according to the government. But the refusal of pilots and crew to fly to China is hampering efforts to bring them back.

Li Jiming used the example of how a Japanese taxi driver transmitted the virus to those who came in contact with him to explain the risks involved in evacuating the Bangladeshi citizens from China.

"They could fall in harm's way if they take a bus out of Yichang. That's why I recommend not bringing them back."

But after a meeting with the Chinese ambassador on Sunday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said efforts are underway to arrange a safe passage home for the Bangladeshi citizens.

On when they would be back home, Momen said it all depends on China's approval.

Addressing the matter on Monday, Li Jiming said China will greenlight their evacuation once the Bangladesh government makes the necessary arrangements for it.

"There are no flights from Hubei at this time. Bangladeshi pilots and crew who flew there are being denied entry to other countries. This is a big complication and we are looking for alternatives. The approval is not an issue; the problem lies with the technical matters."