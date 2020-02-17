Home > Bangladesh

China returnee admitted to Habiganj hospital over coronavirus suspicion

  Habiganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Feb 2020 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 01:17 PM BdST

A student who recently returned from China has been admitted to a government hospital in Habiganj on suspicion of the novel coronavirus.

He was sent to the Intensive Care Unit after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening, said Habiganj Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman. 

The boy is a native of Sayestaganj Sadar Upazila.

 “He will undergo medical tests and blood samples will be sent to Dhaka shortly,” Rahman said, adding that no signs of coronavirus were found on him.

