Bangladeshi returnee from Singapore hospitalised without illness amid coronavirus scare
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2020 12:10 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 12:10 AM BdST
The authorities have hospitalised a returnee from Singapore even though he was not ill as fears of coronavirus have increased following infection of five Bangladeshis in the island state.
The man, a migrant worker from Tangail’s Basail, arrived in Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka last Thursday.
He told the media on Sunday that the health workers at the airport allowed him to leave after finding no symptom of coronavirus in thermal screening.
“I meet people every year when I return home on holidays every year. But this time the problem arose as I did not meet anyone,” he said.
His mother said her son did not go outside as he was upset with his wife for some reason.
“Residents of our neighbourhood then spread rumours that he is infected with coronavirus,” she said.
Workers from Basail Upazila Health Complex came and took him to the facility on Sunday.
From there, he was transferred to the Tangail General Hospital and finally to a hospital in Dhaka.
The man did not show any symptom like fever or respiratory problems similar to those of coronavirus infection, but the doctors referred him to Dhaka for confirmation, said the Tangail hospital’s Resident Medical Officer Sajeeb Ahmed.
