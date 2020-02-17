Bangladesh MP Shahid dismisses reports on his links to Kuwait human trafficking
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2020 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 01:49 AM BdST
Mohammad Shahid Islam, an MP from Laxmipur, has dismissed as “false and imaginary” allegations that he traffics humans to Kuwait.
Citing sources, the Kuwaiti media have also accused him of trading visas and siphoning off money to the US for laundering.
Shahid says he is not even involved in manpower export, let alone human trafficking.
Kuwaiti news outlets Daily Al-Qabas and Arab Times recently ran reports on the arrest of an unidentified Bangladeshi on charges of money laundering and trafficking in humans and trading visas.
According to Al-Qabas, the suspect is a member of a three-man racket whose other members include a Bangladeshi MP, whose wife is also an MP from the seats reserved for women.
It added that the trio occupied sensitive positions in three major companies that brought over 20,000 Bangladeshi workers into the country in exchange for large sums of money believed to be in excess of 50 million dinars.
Shahid says he has no links with the man arrested in Kuwait.
The Kuwaiti media did not name the Bangladeshi MP, but the descriptions match Shahid’s profile.
Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo reported citing a source in the Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait that Shahid is the legislator in question from Laxmipur-2 seat.
A vice-chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, Shahid is also chairman of NRB Securities Exchange Company. He sits on the board of Crystal Energy Limited as a director.
With permanent resident status in Kuwait, Shahid is known as Kazi Shahid Islam Papul to his constituents.
He runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as managing director and CEO.
The businesses of the company with presence in Kuwait, Oman and Jordan range from waste management, cleaning and janitorial services to security solutions to heavy equipment rental to engineering.
“I don’t have any manpower company licence or office in Bangladesh. None of the Kuwaiti newspapers named me. These are false, imaginary claims. I don’t know who are doing these and why so,” he said when bdnews24.com reached him for comments on Sunday.
About the Kuwaiti firm, Shahid said people from 29 countries work there.
He also said he does not know anyone arrested in Kuwait.
According to his website, the independent MP is chief patron of the ruling Awami League’s overseas unit in Kuwait, founder of Bangabandhu School and founding chairman of Bangladesh Community, an organisation of expatriates, in the Middle-Eastern country.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh MP Shahid dismisses reports on his links to Kuwait human trafficking
- Bangladeshi returnee from Singapore hospitalised without illness amid coronavirus scare
- Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit
- EC sets Mar 29 for Chattogram city polls
- Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen
- Three dead, 20 hurt as bus plunges into ditch after hitting motorbike in Sirajganj
- Wuhan returnees must be cautious for 10 more days: IEDCR
- HC orders govt to form district task forces to stop unfit vehicles
- Fog halts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route
- Bangladesh sending Wuhan evacuees home after coronavirus clearance
Most Read
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France
- Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit
- China’s leader, under fire, says he led coronavirus fight early on
- Former Awami League MP Rahmat Ali dies at 75
- North Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in 22 days amid virus outbreak
- Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen
- Over 6,000 bodies found in Burundi's mass graves
- Footage of Delhi police attacking Jamia students surfaces