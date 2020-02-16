Three dead, 20 hurt as bus plunges into ditch after hitting motorbike in Sirajganj

Twenty others were injured in the accident that took place in the Upazila's Talukdar Bazar area near the Bangabandhu Bridge around 12:30pm on Sunday.

The authorities identified one of the fatalities as Shapla Khatun, 27, wife of Rashed Mia of Gaibandha's Saghata Upazila. The two other victims could not be identified immediately.

The injured were taken to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

“A Dhaka-bound Shah Fateh Ali Paribahan bus from Bogura rammed a motorbike before the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch," said Manjil Haque, deputy assistant director of Sirajganj Fire Service and Civil Defence department.

“The motorcycle also fell into the ditch. Two passengers of the bus and a motorcycle rider died on the spot.”

Shapla was riding pillion on the two-wheeler with her brother, who was also injured in the crash, according to Manjil.