Three dead, 20 hurt as bus plunges into ditch after hitting motorbike in Sirajganj
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2020 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 04:33 PM BdST
Three people have died after a bus slammed into a motorbike before falling into a roadside ditch in Sirajganj’s Kamarkhanda Upazila.
Twenty others were injured in the accident that took place in the Upazila's Talukdar Bazar area near the Bangabandhu Bridge around 12:30pm on Sunday.
The authorities identified one of the fatalities as Shapla Khatun, 27, wife of Rashed Mia of Gaibandha's Saghata Upazila. The two other victims could not be identified immediately.
The injured were taken to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
“The motorcycle also fell into the ditch. Two passengers of the bus and a motorcycle rider died on the spot.”
Shapla was riding pillion on the two-wheeler with her brother, who was also injured in the crash, according to Manjil.
