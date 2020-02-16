Home > Bangladesh

Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2020 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 05:26 PM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has rubbished reports in the Kuwaiti media linking an unnamed Bangladeshi lawmaker with a human trafficking ring operating in the Middle-Eastern country.

Responding to a question on the matter, Momen said, "We've heard that this is fake news."

Kuwaiti news outlets Daily Al-Qabas and Arab Times recently ran reports on the arrest of an unidentified Bangladeshi for  money laundering and trafficking in humans and visas. According to Al-Qabas, the suspect is a member of a three-man gang whose other members include an unnamed Bangladeshi MP.

It added that the trio occupied sensitive positions in three major companies that brought over 20,000 Bangladeshi workers into the country in exchange for large sums of money believed to be in excess of 50 million dinars.

"The government doesn't have any information on this as yet. Our Kuwaiti mission hasn't said anything about it yet," said Momen.

"But this was probably reported by a newspaper which itself questioned the veracity of the allegations later."  

