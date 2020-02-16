Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2020 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 05:26 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has rubbished reports in the Kuwaiti media linking an unnamed Bangladeshi lawmaker with a human trafficking ring operating in the Middle-Eastern country.
Responding to a question on the matter, Momen said, "We've heard that this is fake news."
Kuwaiti news outlets Daily Al-Qabas and Arab Times recently ran reports on the arrest of an unidentified Bangladeshi for money laundering and trafficking in humans and visas. According to Al-Qabas, the suspect is a member of a three-man gang whose other members include an unnamed Bangladeshi MP.
"The government doesn't have any information on this as yet. Our Kuwaiti mission hasn't said anything about it yet," said Momen.
"But this was probably reported by a newspaper which itself questioned the veracity of the allegations later."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EC sets Mar 29 for Chattogram city polls
- Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen
- Three dead, 20 hurt as bus plunges into ditch after hitting motorbike in Sirajganj
- Wuhan returnees must be cautious for 10 more days: IEDCR
- HC orders govt to form district task forces to stop unfit vehicles
- Fog halts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route
- Bangladesh sending Wuhan evacuees home after coronavirus clearance
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- Murdered woman in Dhaka home was hit in head, children were strangled, doctor says
- Mismanagement, unchecked spending throws Al-Nahyan Trust into financial trouble
Most Read
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France
- China’s leader, under fire, says he led coronavirus fight early on
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- Wandering ship becomes ‘best cruise ever’ despite coronavirus fears
- Mismanagement, unchecked spending throw Al-Nahyan Trust into financial trouble
- Murdered woman in Dhaka home was hit in head, children were strangled, doctor says
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first fatality in Europe - minister