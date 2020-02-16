HC orders govt to form district task forces to stop unfit vehicles

The secretaries to the public administration, home and roads and bridges ministries were directed to oversee the process.

The task forces will be headed by district commissioners who will work in tandem with police, executive magistrates and BRTA officials.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued the order on Sunday after a hearing on the progress made by the authorities in implementing a court order aimed at stopping unfit vehicles from plying the roads.