HC orders govt to form district task forces to stop unfit vehicles

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2020 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 02:39 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the government to form a separate task force in all districts to monitor and keep unfit and unlicensed vehicles off the streets.

The secretaries to the public administration, home and roads and bridges ministries were directed to oversee the process.

The task forces will be headed by district commissioners who will work in tandem with police, executive magistrates and BRTA officials.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued the order on Sunday after a hearing on the progress made by the authorities in implementing a court order aimed at stopping unfit vehicles from plying the roads.

