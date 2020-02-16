EC sets Mar 29 for Chattogram city polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2020 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 06:23 PM BdST
The Election Commission has fixed March 29 for the election to the Chattogram City Corporation.
The by-polls to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 parliamentary seats will be held on the same day.
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the schedule at the commission’s media centre on Sunday.
According to the election schedule, aspirants have until Feb 29 to submit nomination papers. The scrutiny of nominations will end on Mar 1 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Mar 8.
Bogura-1 fell vacant after the death of Abdul Mannan MP on Jan 18 while Jashore-6 MP Ismat Ara Sadique died on Jan 21.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EC sets Mar 29 for Chattogram city polls
- Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen
- Three dead, 20 hurt as bus plunges into ditch after hitting motorbike in Sirajganj
- Wuhan returnees must be cautious for 10 more days: IEDCR
- HC orders govt to form district task forces to stop unfit vehicles
- Fog halts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route
- Bangladesh sending Wuhan evacuees home after coronavirus clearance
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- Murdered woman in Dhaka home was hit in head, children were strangled, doctor says
- Mismanagement, unchecked spending throws Al-Nahyan Trust into financial trouble
Most Read
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France
- China’s leader, under fire, says he led coronavirus fight early on
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- Wandering ship becomes ‘best cruise ever’ despite coronavirus fears
- Mismanagement, unchecked spending throw Al-Nahyan Trust into financial trouble
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- Murdered woman in Dhaka home was hit in head, children were strangled, doctor says
- Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first fatality in Europe - minister