EC sets Mar 29 for Chattogram city polls

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2020 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 06:23 PM BdST

The Election Commission has fixed March 29 for the election to the Chattogram City Corporation.

The by-polls to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 parliamentary seats will be held on the same day.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the schedule at the commission’s media centre on Sunday.

Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be installed in all polling stations for the Chattogram polls while traditional paper ballots will be used in the parliamentary by-elections.

According to the election schedule, aspirants have until Feb 29 to submit nomination papers. The scrutiny of nominations will end on Mar 1 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Mar 8.

Bogura-1 fell vacant after the death of Abdul Mannan MP on Jan 18 while Jashore-6 MP Ismat Ara Sadique died on Jan 21.

