Home > Bangladesh

Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2020 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 08:08 PM BdST

A Chinese woman has been admitted to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital’s Corona Unit with fever and breathing problems.

The 29-year-old patient was working at the Uttara Export Processing Zone in Nilphamari.

She was admitted to the unit of the hospital’s Isolation Ward on Sunday afternoon, the hospital’s Assistant Director Rostom Ali said.

“It is not confirmed yet whether she is infected by the new coronavirus,” he said.

The Chinese national joined her workplace in the northern district on arrival in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Feb 4.

She was cleared by the health workers who were running thermal screening of travellers from China at the airport, Rostom said.

But she fell sick on Saturday, he added.

The three previous patients at the unit were Bangladeshi returnees from China.

Hailing from Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat and Dinajpur, none of them showed coronavirus symptoms, according to the government’s disease control agency IEDCR. One of them was transferred to a hospital in Dhaka.

On Saturday, China recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus patients that took the total number to 68,500 cases of the illness. Out of the 1,665 deaths, 142 were also reported on Saturday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Form task forces to bar unfit vehicles: HC

File Photo

Ferry services halted on Daulatdia-Paturia route

Wuhan evacuees returning home

Contractors and workers pass a thermal scanner as part of the coronavirus outbreak precautions during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 9, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits 5th Bangladeshi

Dakshinkhan woman hit in head, children strangled

4 die in separate Gazipur crashes

Dhaka dengue fear returns

Man dies in Gopalganj bus crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.