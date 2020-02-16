Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit

The 29-year-old patient was working at the Uttara Export Processing Zone in Nilphamari.

She was admitted to the unit of the hospital’s Isolation Ward on Sunday afternoon, the hospital’s Assistant Director Rostom Ali said.

“It is not confirmed yet whether she is infected by the new coronavirus,” he said.

The Chinese national joined her workplace in the northern district on arrival in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Feb 4.

She was cleared by the health workers who were running thermal screening of travellers from China at the airport, Rostom said.

But she fell sick on Saturday, he added.

The three previous patients at the unit were Bangladeshi returnees from China.

Hailing from Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat and Dinajpur, none of them showed coronavirus symptoms, according to the government’s disease control agency IEDCR. One of them was transferred to a hospital in Dhaka.

On Saturday, China recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus patients that took the total number to 68,500 cases of the illness. Out of the 1,665 deaths, 142 were also reported on Saturday.