Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Feb 2020 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 10:49 PM BdST

Singapore has confirmed that a fifth Bangladeshi migrant worker has been diagnosed with coronavirus taking the number of patients with the disease in the city state to 72.
Like the previous four cases, the latest Bangladeshi patient was working at the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The 26 year-old Bangladesh national, a Singapore Work Pass holder, had no recent travel history to China, according to the ministry.

The construction work at the site is for expansion of aerospace manufacturer Bombardier Aviation's facilities, The Straits Times reported.

The newspaper said on Feb 12 it “understands that the two workers are not involved in any project relating to the Singapore Airshow or Bombardier's other operations in Singapore”.

In response to questions, a spokesman for Boustead Projects, which is overseeing the project at the site, said that both workers are employees of a sub-contractor, The Straits Times reported.

Besides quarantining close contacts of the coronavirus patients and screening employees, Boustead Projects has suspended all mass meetings at the company's worksites.

"Since the first confirmed case was reported at our project site, we have carried out thorough disinfection of work areas where the first confirmed case had been to, and are doing so for the work areas where the second confirmed case has been to," the newspaper quoted the Boustead Projects spokesman as saying.

A spokesman for Bombardier said the company was working closely with local health authorities to ensure that the necessary health protocols are followed, according to the report.

People wearing protective masks walk outside Forbidden City which is closed to visitors, according to a notice in its main entrance for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 25, 2020. Reuters

