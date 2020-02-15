Separate road accidents kill 4 in Gazipur; Mymensingh's divisional commissioner among 30 hurt
Published: 15 Feb 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 03:33 PM BdST
Four people have been killed and at least 30 others injured in separate road accidents in Gazipur on Saturday.
Mymensingh's divisional commissioner, his driver and body guard are among the injured.
The accidents occurred in four parts of the districts, according to the police.
An Ena Paribahan bus slammed into the back of a covered-van in Rajendrapur around 10:30 am, said Gazipur Sadar Police OC Md Alamgir Bhuiyan.
The crash wrecked the front end of the bus while the van rolled over, leaving two passengers dead and 27 others injured.
They were subsequently taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital but the identities of the dead could not be known immediately.
In another incident, an elderly man was run over and killed by a pickup-van as he was crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Jainabazar around 10 am, according to Mawna Highway Police SI Ayub Hasan.
His body was later taken to the Mawna Highway Police Station.
Earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally struck by a Dhaka-bound bus while crossing the highway in Gilaberaid around 7:45 am. He died on the spot after suffering critical injuries to his head, said Mawna Highway Police OC Manjurul Haque.
The victim's body was taken to the police station but the authorities are still trying to identify him.
Mymensingh's Divisional Commissioner Khondoker Mostafizur Rahman has been injured in an accident in Rajendrapur while he was on his way to the National University to join a special senate session.
His car's driver Helalur Rahman and his bodyguard Abdul Barek were also hurt in the incident.
They were subsequently taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for treatment.
