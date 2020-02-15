Home > Bangladesh

Murdered woman in Dhaka home was hit in head, children were strangled, doctor says

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Feb 2020 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 09:30 PM BdST

The woman found murdered at her home in Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan suffered a fatal blow to the head while her two children were strangled, a forensic doctor has said.

Police recovered the bodies of Munni Begum, 37, her son Forkan Uddin, 12, and 4-year-old daughter ‘Laiva’ from the house at Prembagan behind KC Model School and College on Friday.

AM Selim Reza, the head of the forensic department at the Shaheed Suhrwardy Medical College Hospital who conducted the post-mortem examinations, said on Saturday it would take time to get the report.

“It appears that Munni died after being hit in her head with a heavy object and the two children were strangled,” he added.

The law enforcers had not made arrests over the murders until Saturday evening.

Nabid Kamal Shaibal, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were looking for Munni’s husband Rakib Uddin to crack the mystery.

“We aren’t sure who carried out the killings and for what reason,” he said.

Rakib, a sub-assistant engineer of the state-run telecom firm BTCL, had been missing for three days, police had earlier said citing the family.

