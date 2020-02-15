Murdered woman in Dhaka home was hit in head, children were strangled, doctor says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2020 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 09:30 PM BdST
The woman found murdered at her home in Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan suffered a fatal blow to the head while her two children were strangled, a forensic doctor has said.
Police recovered the bodies of Munni Begum, 37, her son Forkan Uddin, 12, and 4-year-old daughter ‘Laiva’ from the house at Prembagan behind KC Model School and College on Friday.
AM Selim Reza, the head of the forensic department at the Shaheed Suhrwardy Medical College Hospital who conducted the post-mortem examinations, said on Saturday it would take time to get the report.
“It appears that Munni died after being hit in her head with a heavy object and the two children were strangled,” he added.
The law enforcers had not made arrests over the murders until Saturday evening.
Nabid Kamal Shaibal, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were looking for Munni’s husband Rakib Uddin to crack the mystery.
“We aren’t sure who carried out the killings and for what reason,” he said.
Rakib, a sub-assistant engineer of the state-run telecom firm BTCL, had been missing for three days, police had earlier said citing the family.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Murdered woman in Dhaka home was hit in head, children were strangled, doctor says
- Mismanagement, unchecked spending throws Al-Nahyan Trust into financial trouble
- Separate road accidents kill 4 in Gazipur; Mymensingh's divisional commissioner among 30 hurt
- Elderly man dies as bus plunges into ditch in Gopalganj
- Dhakaites wary of dengue as mosquito bites rise again with winter ending
- Release Shariat Boyati immediately and unconditionally: Amnesty International
- Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Five drown as boat sinks on Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
- 5 workers die as bus collides with Nasiman in Gopalganj
- Hasina sends condolences to Xi for coronavirus deaths in China
Most Read
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- Dhakaites wary of dengue as mosquito bites rise again with winter ending
- China sees 2,641 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths, as it struggles to slow spread
- Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Police cordon off BNP headquarters ahead of march for Khaleda's release
- China’s doctors, fighting the coronavirus, beg for masks
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Man City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA
- Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first fatality in Europe - minister