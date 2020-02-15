Elderly man dies as bus plunges into ditch in Gopalganj
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2020 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 01:12 PM BdST
An elderly man has died after a bus veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch in Gopalganj's Maksudpur Upazila.
He has been identified as Alim Molla, 65, a resident of Bhajandi village in the Upazila's Dignagar Union.
The incident occurred at the Dignagar bus stand on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 7:30 am on Saturday.
According to Faridpur's Bhanga Highway Police OC Md Ataur Rahman, the driver of the Kalna-bound bus lost control of the vehicle amidst heavy fog in the area and ended up crashing into a ditch. Alim died on the spot.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhakaites wary of dengue as mosquito bites rise again with winter ending
- Release Shariat Boyati immediately and unconditionally: Amnesty International
- Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Five drown as boat sinks on Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
- 5 workers die as bus collides with Nasiman in Gopalganj
- Hasina sends condolences to Xi for coronavirus deaths in China
- International apathy to Rohingya repatriation irks Momen
- Two more Bangladesh nationals infected with coronavirus in Singapore
- Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
- SM Rezaul Karim moved to fisheries ministry in cabinet shuffle
Most Read
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- Five drown as boat sinks on Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
- Iran says it will strike US and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'
- China reports 5,000 new coronavirus cases, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia
- Dhakaites wary of dengue as mosquito bites rise again with winter ending
- China expands chaotic dragnet in coronavirus crackdown