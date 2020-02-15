Elderly man dies as bus plunges into ditch in Gopalganj

He has been identified as Alim Molla, 65, a resident of Bhajandi village in the Upazila's Dignagar Union.

The incident occurred at the Dignagar bus stand on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 7:30 am on Saturday.

According to Faridpur's Bhanga Highway Police OC Md Ataur Rahman, the driver of the Kalna-bound bus lost control of the vehicle amidst heavy fog in the area and ended up crashing into a ditch. Alim died on the spot.