Home > Bangladesh

Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2020 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 08:51 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children, presumed murdered, from a home in Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan.

The bodies were found at the house near KC Model School in Prembagh on Friday evening.

The authorities are yet to disclose the identities of the three.

Neighbours claimed they had not heard any noise from the household for the last couple of days while a foul smell began coming out of the home on Friday.

Informed of the matter, police went to the scene and retrieved the bodies, said Assistant Commissioner FM Faisal of the DMP’s Dakshinkhan Zone.

“Police are currently working on the crime scene. Details will be disclosed later,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home

5 die in Rangamati boat disaster

5 die in Gopalganj crash

People wearing protective masks walk outside Forbidden City which is closed to visitors, according to a notice in its main entrance for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 25, 2020. Reuters

Hasina sends condolences to Xi

International community’s voice weakened: Momen

Workers have their temperatures taken at the arrival area during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 9, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits 2 more Bangladeshis

Govt to buy 50 SUVs for UNOs

Maitree Express riders in for coronavirus screening

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.