Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
Published: 14 Feb 2020 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 08:51 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children, presumed murdered, from a home in Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan.
The bodies were found at the house near KC Model School in Prembagh on Friday evening.
The authorities are yet to disclose the identities of the three.
Neighbours claimed they had not heard any noise from the household for the last couple of days while a foul smell began coming out of the home on Friday.
Informed of the matter, police went to the scene and retrieved the bodies, said Assistant Commissioner FM Faisal of the DMP’s Dakshinkhan Zone.
“Police are currently working on the crime scene. Details will be disclosed later,” he said.
